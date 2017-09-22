Racers help Tapping House by competing in Hunstanton Derby

The Knightriders have raised £350 for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House by racing in The Hunstanton Soapbox Derby.

Driver and runner Robert Knight said: “We raised £350 from bucket collections and soapbox sponsorship. Thanks to all our fund raisers and all the kind people who donated on the day.” Pictured are Robert Knight, Peter Drew and Dick Knight. For more information about the Hunstanton Soapbox Derby see page 40. Picture: SUBMITTED.