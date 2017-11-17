Radiographers share tricks of the trade

Students were given an x-cellent introduction into the world of radiography by staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to celebrate World Radiography Day.

Nationally, there is a shortage of radiographers so the unit staged the event last Wednesday in a bid to encourage more people to think of a career in the profession.

Deputy service manager Adele Abbott, pictured above, second left, said: “Radiography is an exciting career and plays an important role in the diagnosis of health conditions and contributes to patient treatment plans.

“We wanted to highlight the opportunities available as a profession along with promoting the facilities on offer here.”

Students were able to tour the department to look at some of the equipment which is used at the hospital along with having presentations on Radiography as a career choice. Advanced Practitioner Reporting Radiographer Jeff Chung also shared some of his experiences during two talks.

Students from the College of West Anglia, Springwood High School, the King Edward VII Academy and the Downham Market Academy were among those who attended the event, along with university students.

Mrs Abbott said: “We had some really positive feedback from the event and students were impressed with the quality of equipment and the support we can offer.”

Also pictured during the day are, from left, Nikki Laird, Chrissy Hoare and Anna Bartram. Picture: submitted