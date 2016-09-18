RAF Lakenheath airman found dead in Mundford is named

An RAF Lakenheath-based US airman who was found dead in Mundford has been named.

The body of Sgt Joshua Wikston was found in his off-base residence when police were called to the property at around 9.40am on Friday.

He was a member of the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

Col Evan Pettus, 48th Fighter Wing commander said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt Wikston’s family, friends and fellow airmen.

“The entire Liberty Wing feels the impact of Josh’s loss. We will do everything we can to support his family through this difficult time, and to care for the members of our team who need assistance in the wake of his death.”

The cause of his death is currently under investigation by the US Air Force office of special investigations, a spokeswoman said.