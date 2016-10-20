RAF Marham aircraftsman running from Lands End to John O’Groats

An aircraftsman from RAF Marham will run from Lands End to John O’Groats next year to raise money for charity.

Father of eight, Dave Reading, 49, is raising awareness for PTSD and other mental health issues faced by members of the armed forces.

He is raising money for Walking With The Wounded and the Royal Air Force Association.

No stranger to long runs, Mr Reading started doing marathons in 2014 to get fit as he quit a 60-cigarette-a-day habit.

Mr Reading said: “I was seriously unfit and thought, I’ve got all these children, and I really need to sort this out.

“My running has changed all our lives for the better. We work hard on our nutrition and healthy diets these days. We are all so much fitter and happier.”

He has received valuable support from his wife Terrie and children Alex 16, Charlie 14, George 13, Harry 8, Chloe 11, Layla 9, Maisey 5, Gracie 4.

He is already in serious training for the 837-mile challenge on April 6 next year whre he hopes to beat 2006 world record-holder Sharon Gayter’s time of 12 days and 16 hours 22 minutes and three seconds.

Running between 100 to 120 miles a week, training is going well.

Mr Reading will be joined by local running clubs on November 5 when he runs from Halesworth in Suffolk to Taverham in Norfolk.

He is being sponsored by running coach Neil Featherby of Sportlink Running-Fitness, Paul Fawcett Strength and conditioning coach, Torq Fitness and nutrition, and First Self Drive of Norwich who will provide the support vehicles.