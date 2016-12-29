RAF Marham hosts Christmas lunch for villagers

RAF Marham welcomed people from local villages to join them at the annual friends of Marham Christmas lunch.

Guests were treated to a three-course lunch followed by some beautiful songs, sung by the children from Marham’s Cherry Tree Academy Junior and Infant Schools.

The station personnel that had served the guests then entertained them with some rousing carols accompanied by the RAF Wyton Voluntary Band.

Station commander group gaptain Rich Davies said: “ It was fantastic to see so many people from our villages attend the lunch. This is a small way in which the station can thank the community for their support throughout the year.”