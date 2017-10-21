Search

RAF Marham squadron in ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum

IX(B) squadron memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum
IX(B) squadron memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum

IX(B) Squadron, which is based at RAF Marham, has dedicated a memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire.

The memorial, which is to all of those who have served on IX(B) Squadron since its formation in 1914, began with a flypast of two Tornado jet bombers from RAF Marham.

The service was led by Air Commodore Nick Hay, chairman of the IX(B) Squadron Association.

He said: “It has been a real team effort to get to where we are today with this wonderful memorial. The initial idea of a squadron memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum came from member Roger Blackburn.

“The association then asked the member John Fox if he could design a memorial and he designed this unique and wonderful memorial. It has taken three years to design, procure and mount the memorial and the project officer was Richard James.”

Picture: SUBMITTED.