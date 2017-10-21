RAF Marham squadron in ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum

IX(B) Squadron, which is based at RAF Marham, has dedicated a memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire.

The memorial, which is to all of those who have served on IX(B) Squadron since its formation in 1914, began with a flypast of two Tornado jet bombers from RAF Marham.

The service was led by Air Commodore Nick Hay, chairman of the IX(B) Squadron Association.

He said: “It has been a real team effort to get to where we are today with this wonderful memorial. The initial idea of a squadron memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum came from member Roger Blackburn.

“The association then asked the member John Fox if he could design a memorial and he designed this unique and wonderful memorial. It has taken three years to design, procure and mount the memorial and the project officer was Richard James.”

