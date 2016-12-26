Search

RAF Marham time capsule depicts centenary year

As part of the Marham 100 events, the last event of the year held at RAF Marham is the burial of the time capsule on 16th December 2016. It has been placed in the blue bull roundabout on camp, the project was run by SAC Rose Buchanan a photographer stationed at RAF Marham and the station commander, Group Captain Davies said a few words and placed some of the stones on top of the capsule as part of the event.

As part of the Marham 100 events, the last event of the year held at RAF Marham is the burial of the time capsule on 16th December 2016. It has been placed in the blue bull roundabout on camp, the project was run by SAC Rose Buchanan a photographer stationed at RAF Marham and the station commander, Group Captain Davies said a few words and placed some of the stones on top of the capsule as part of the event.

RAF Marham station personnel came together today for the final centenary celebration of the year. A time capsule with items depicting RAF Marham in 2016 was buried in the Bull roundabout by station commander Group Capt Rich Davies.

Items collected over the last few months included such things as a lunch menu from the junior ranks mess, squadron badges, Nokia 6021 mobile phone, Tornado made by the Rainbow after-school club, Marham Matters magazines. It is hoped that the capsule will be opened again in 50 years time by people serving at RAF Marham then.  Picture: SUBMITTED