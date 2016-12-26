RAF Marham time capsule depicts centenary year

RAF Marham station personnel came together today for the final centenary celebration of the year. A time capsule with items depicting RAF Marham in 2016 was buried in the Bull roundabout by station commander Group Capt Rich Davies.

Items collected over the last few months included such things as a lunch menu from the junior ranks mess, squadron badges, Nokia 6021 mobile phone, Tornado made by the Rainbow after-school club, Marham Matters magazines. It is hoped that the capsule will be opened again in 50 years time by people serving at RAF Marham then. Picture: SUBMITTED