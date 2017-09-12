RAF Marham wins prestigious award

RAF Marham has been awarded The Firmin Sword of Peace Single Service Award for 2016 for its valuable contribution to humanitarian activities.

The award, previously known as The Wilkinson Sword of Peace, is given to units of British Armed Forces for “activities above and beyond the unit’s normal role” that improve relations with communities at home or overseas.

Whilst continuing operations in Syria and Iraq, RAF Marham also supported local schools and national and local charities throughout its centenary year in 2016.

Their work provided science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities to West Norfolk school children, with the Jon Egging Trust Blue Skies Project now a regular interaction with pupils.

RAF Marham station commander group capitan, Ian ‘Cab’ Townsend, said: “To receive recognition for the amazing work that the people of RAF Marham did during 2016 is true testament to the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of all those at the station and also in our local community who supported us throughout the year. This award is a fantastic accolade for RAF Marham and is very well deserved.”

RAF Marham’s centenary year offered people with an opportunity to raise funds for the worthy cause by doing “something amazing or challenging” in West Norfolk.

With some 120 events undertaken throughout the year, around £70,000 was raised from a range of activities including, boxing nights, charity hikes, dining-in nights, brewery beer dedications and tasting, time capsules, among more.

The Royal Norfolk Show also used the centenary as its focus for their closing ceremony, which involved 400 stations personnel and 23 vehicles.

RAF Marham personnel also took part in 14 parade ceremonies around the country, including two freedom parades and a smaller representations for Remembrance Sunday at local villages and memorials.