Railings plea for new King’s Lynn play area

Council chiefs have pledged to keep “an open mind” on whether extra safety measures are needed around a new play area at the Lynnsport complex.

The facility has been built as part of ongoing work on major housing developments in the area.

But North Lynn representative Andy Tyler told Thursday’s West Norfolk Council meeting concerns had been raised about the safety of youngsters using the play area, which is close to the centre’s expanded car park.

He said: “We’d like to see railings to really ensure safety.”

Cabinet member Alistair Beales said centre staff did not feel there was a need for railings and many visitors had suggested the play area was now in a better position because of its close proximity to the car park.

He said: “I spend quite a lot of time at Lynnsport and no-one has asked me to do anything about this.

“I will keep an open mind on it and when the work is done perhaps we can look at it.”