Rain dampens display, not spirits, at charity sale in King’s Lynn

West Norfolk Unicef Supporters group smiled on despite the rain on Saturday to sell as many bits and bobs as possible for Unicef.

Ten of the group’s members stuck through the bad weather in Lynn town centre, and although the rain stopped them from being able to display some of the bric-a-brac, the team still managed to raise just under £100 for the children’s charity. Jane Belfield, one of the group’s members, said: “We usually raise more but we had a lot of really nice things for sale that we couldn’t display.” The team hold various fundraising events throughout the year for the charity, with a bric-a-brac sale in the town every year.

Pictured are, from left: Jane Belfield, Valerie Edge and Elizabeth Pye. MLNF16PM09067