Rain fails to dampen spirits at Brancaster

A flurry of rain did not deter residents who crowded onto the village’s playing field to enjoy Brancaster Day on Saturday.

Each year the day is dedicated to raising money for a local good cause.

Brancaster Day. From left - Sophie Atkinson, Lucy Anthony and Florrie Tyler offered for sale their own home-made jewellery MLNF17PB08334

Previous years have benefited the local school and the church.

This year it was to help local young teenage international table tennis star, Mollie Patterson, who lives in Brancaster Staithe.

Mollie provided one of the main attractions by taking on all comers in a series of table tennis matches.

Other attractions were a dog show and children’s races.

Brancaster Day organising committee member, Tessa Brooksbank, with Molly Patterson (right) who put some of her many international table tennis awards on display MLNF17PB08335

There was a wide range of traditional stalls including books, tombola, bric-a-brac and cakes, plus marbles, bowls and name-a-doll competitions.

Music was provided by an Antwerp-built Bursen showman’s street organ.

Its first tune brought back memories to older visitors. It was the very catchy theme music from a 1970’s television series set in Holland – Van de Valk, starring Barry Foster.

Tessa Brooksbank, one of the organising committee, said: “It’s an annual event and a true village event which has been running for many years. It used to be Brancaster’s annual fete.”