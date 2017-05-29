Rain fails to dampen spirits at college takeover day at Reffley school

Rain failed to stop play at the college’s annual Reffley Community Primary School takeover day.

Thirty-five students from the College of West Anglia Sports department – who are studying on the National Pathway in Sport course – pulled out all the stops for more than 120 school children.

This event has become a regular date in the school calendar and gives the CWA Sport students the opportunity to put into practice their community engagement and coaching skills obtained within the first year of their college course.

Learners study subjects such as leadership in sport, health and safety in sport and event organisation.

Sports lecturer Sara Spencer said: “Despite the poor weather on the day, it was still a huge success and put into practice the students’ ability to adapt their plans and still perform to the standards required of them.

“We have had nothing but positive feedback from the schoolchildren and their teachers.”

If you’re interested in joining a sports course at CWA, visit www.cwa.a.uk/sport for more details or call the sports department on 01553 815487.