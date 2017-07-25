Ram-raiders remove cash machine from Burnham Deepdale store

Officers are investigating following a ram raid at a petrol station and shop in Burnham Deepdale on Monday morning (July 24).

The raid, which happened at the Nisa store on the A149, is being linked to a similar incident in the area which happened last week.

A JCB teleporter was driven into a wall at the store at about 3am.

Suspects then used the transporter to remove a cash machine from outside the building before loading it onto a 4x4 truck, which fled the scene.

Both vehicles and the ATM were abandoned on arrival of the police and no cash was taken.

Officers are currently linking this to a ram raid which happened in Wells last Monday (July 17).

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross at Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.