Record-breaking year for King’s Arms festival

It was a record-breaking year for King’s Arms Shouldham Beer, Cider and Music Festival, with thousands turning out to celebrate its return.

The pub, which was registered as an asset of community value in 2013, was saved by a group of 189 who bought shares to enable the purchase from pub chain Punch Taverns.

Festival at The King's Arms Shouldham. Pictured performing King's Morris Dancers'

King’s Arms landlord, Ian Skinner, said: “The festival seems to get bigger and bigger each year, attracting more and more people.”

With 35 beers, 25 gins and 15 ciders all available, Mr Skinner said it was the “busiest year to date”.

He said: “It was a fantastic year, the busiest to date. It went really well. It was absolutely fantastic to see so many people turning up. And it was especially busy on Saturday night.

“This year, we made our gin and prosecco palace even bigger, and had more ales on offer. I think that may have helped to make it our busiest year yet.”

Festival at The King's Arms Shouldham. Pictured Misfit Molly Dancers.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, attracted “several thousand people”, with some even camping out on the playing field in true festival style.

“I think it is a combination of the beers, ciders and gins we have on offer along with the live music and general atmosphere of the place is what attracts people to the festival,” said Mr Skinner.

“I imagine those who come into the pub in the year come back especially for the festival.

“It was a magnificent turn out. We do not have a counter to count people in, but there were several thousand people here over the weekend.”

The festival was not short of entertainment with King’s Morris Dancers and Misfit Molly Dancers celebrating its return.

There was also live bands and artists lined up over the weekend, including Champagne and Moonshine, Out the Window, Pound Shop Glasses, The MudCats, The Guvnors’, The Landlord DJing, The Coots, Yve Mary B, The Fried Pirates, The Hobblers, The Happy Jax, Peter Carter, Blues Tubes, and Hold Fast.