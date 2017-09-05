Record-breaking year for Shouldham Summer Flower Festival

More than £2,000 was raised at Shouldham Summer Flower Festival on Saturday, contributing to their church’s general upkeep fund.

Co-organiser Jennifer Malby said: “We raised a total of £2,045 at the flower festival, which will go towards paying bills, heating the church and covering the insurance. If there is a little bit of money left over after that then we will do something special with it.

“This was the best we have ever done and we are really proud of what we have achieved.”

Pictured above, Jennifer Malby with her display. MLNF17PM08128