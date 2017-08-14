Record entries for sandcastle contest

It’s a long-standing summer attraction and more people than ever took the chance to get creative and participate in Old Hunstanton’s annual sandcastle competition.

The event, which takes place in the shadow of the Hunstanton lifeboat station, is traditionally held each August, in an effort to raise awareness of the work of the RNLI.

RNLI Annual Sandcastle building Competition on Old Hunstahnton Beach

But, while the rain has put a dampener on plenty of holiday activities so far this summer, the sun shone on Thursday as contenders came from far and wide to build their creations.

Event organiser Lois Carrick said: “We did have the best turn out ever with 120 participants taking part and a good time was had by all.”

Prize winners were given gift vouchers that they could redeem at the RNLI shop.

