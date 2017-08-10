Record numbers attend Mods and Rockers event in King’s Lynn

Organisers have hailed the third Mods and Rockers event after a record number of visitors flocked to Lynn’s town centre for this year’s meet-up.

The classic scooter and motorbike meet on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday was bigger and better than ever before as scores of nostalgic motorists were taken back to the swinging 60s.

Mods and Rockers Event on the Tuesday Market Place

A spokesperson for West Norfolk Council said: “The numbers of visitors in the town was six per cent higher than last year.

“We easily filled the bigger space we’d reserved this year for the bikes and scooters.

“Bikers and enthusiasts from all over the country pack the Tuesday Market Place with motorcycles and scooters to share their love of all things two – and three – wheeled.

“The winner of our best custom scooter award faithful friend had not been on the Tuesday Market Place for 35 years, and had travelled from Harrogate especially to attend the event.

Mods and Rockers Event on the Tuesday Market Place Tony Rimmer

“Our thanks go to everyone who attended, stallholders and bands, along with our event co-sponsors Bikesure and Vancouver Quarter.”

The event, organised by West Norfolk Council and the Vancouver Quarter, proved to be a real hit for both scooter and bike enthusiasts, as well as fans of the clothes and music of the era.

It celebrated two iconic trends that still fascinate people.

Many visitors donned their finest Mod gear and rode customised scooters.

Mods and Rockers Event on the Tuesday Market Place Nick Pegg

Exhibitors and spectators were invited to judge the bikes, awarding prizes for the best motorbike, best scooter, best British bike and best custom bike.

Entertainment was provided by The Extons, The Happy Jax, Jacen Bruce and Blue Tubes, who gave the day a real festival feel.

The light-hearted atmosphere in Lynn at the weekend was very different to the one in the UK from 50 years ago, when more than 1,000 youths clashed on Brighton seafront in 1964.