Record numbers for Fakenham Easter fun

Fakenham’s Easter Fun Sunday, organised by Active Fakenham with the help of local cycling club East Coast Riders, drew a record number of competitors.

There was a programme of six running and cycling races around the town centre where roads were closed for the day.

Leaders in the Fakenham Easter 5K road race won by James O'Neill. MLNF17PB04752

A good-sized crowd enjoyed the competition despite a chilly wind and drops of rain.

Active Fakenham promotes sports and healthy living and this second annual event attracted nearly 200 cyclists and around 300 runners.

Competitors came from as far away as Yorkshire and Kent with a good smattering of local competitors, especially in the 1k fun run.

There was something for everyone with a range of cycling races for boys and girls aged under-14 up to adults, a 5k road race for athletes of all ages, and a fun run which attracted both senior citizens and enthusiastic knee-high toddlers.

Second-placed Freddie Grover from Suffolk- based Fast Test Racing Team leads the eventual winner, Sam Asker from South London's VC Londres team in the under 16 Criterium event MLNF17PB04103

In addition the Market Place was crowded with stalls providing food, drinks and music.

Recent statistics show that nearly one in ten people in England cycle at least once a week whilst the thousands that enter the London marathon reveal that many people want to run for more than just the bus.

The organisation of the event involved more than a hundred volunteers.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham and event organiser, thanked the many helpers and organisations that worked so hard in the lead up to the day and the day itself, saying: “We are very pleased with the way the day went.

Every fun run competitor got a goodie bag with a large Easter egg, their medal and fruit MLNF17PB04754

“The feedback from competitors and spectators was very positive and it seems everyone had a great day.”

He added that the event fitted in well with Active Fakenham’s ethos which is to organise and promote low-cost or free activities and events which bring social, economic and well-being benefits to the town and surrounding area.

Results, Cycling

Youths, under-16: 1 Samuel Asker (VC Londres), 2 Freddie Grover (Fast Test Racing Team), 3 Thomas Pask (Iceni Velo).

In the 1K fun run two chickens, Amy Ramm (left) and Maisie Farrell, laid chocolate eggs as they ran round the course MLNF17PB04753

Youths under-14: 1 Jack Coates (Otley CC), 2 Alex Dale (Lee Valley), 3 Callum Laborde (Iceni Velo).

Girls: 1 Alice Standish (Team Empella), 2 Lauren Higham (Welwyn Wheelers), 3.Toni Wilkes (Kent Velo).

Senior Men: 1 Mike Padfield (North Norfolk Wheelers), 2 Gavin Barron (Iceni Velo), 3 John O’Neill (North Norfolk Wheelers).

Senor Women: 1 Sian Botteley (Cycle Team OnForm), 2 Holly Roy (Cycle Team OnForm), 3 Jess Woodworths (Cycle Team OnForm).

Senior Men Elite: 1 Buauna (Buauna) Ball (Catford CC), 2 Dougal Toms (Pedal Power Ipswich), 3 Charlie right ( VC Norwich).

Running

5k Road Race: 1 James O’Neill (No club), 2 Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners), 3 Luke Alden (City of Norwich AC).