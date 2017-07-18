Recycle for a chance to win in West Norfolk

A team of recycling advisers calling door-to-door in Lynn and West Norfolk have encouraged 1,870 new people to open an account with the Recycling Rewards Scheme.

The Recycling Rewards Scheme, which is run on behalf of West Norfolk Council by Local Green Point, asks account holders to report their recycling for the chance to win prizes for themselves and for schemes in their local community.

Cabinet member for Environment, Ian Devereux said: “This is great news! The recycling advisers have made a big difference in the number of residents participating in the Recycling Rewards Scheme

“Recycling is important and being part of the scheme encourages residents to recycle well and reduce waste.

“The team from Local Green Points were really pleased by the reaction that they got on the door step across West Norfolk and appreciated the friendliness with which they were greeted.”

Advisers called at 9,647 households, and 3,279 answered the door. To sign up for a free account visit, www.westnorfolk. gov.uk/yourbins