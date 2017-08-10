Red Wellies receives £2,495

A West Norfolk charity has received an extra donation.

Gordon Chilvers and Steve Barber have raised and donated £2,495 to the Lisa Wiles Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund .

Mr Chilvers, who is a regular supporter of Red Wellies, asked his friends and family to donate money to the worthy cause instead of giving him a 65th birthday present.

On his birthday, he took a party of 50 friends and family to the Boston Gliderdrome, and requested donations and bucket collections, raising around £435.

Steve Barber, who recently lost his wife Lyn, otherwise known as Sue, to a brain tumour, raised more than £1495 from donations at her funeral and £565 from a car boot sale.

Red Wellies trustee Mervyn Wiles said: “On behalf of Red Wellies, I thank Gordon and Steve sincerely for their kind support.”

Mr Chilvers’ next fundraising venture is a Charity Soul Night, featuring Diane Shaw and her band and supporting artists. The event is to take place at Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn, on September 9, 7.30pm to 1am. Tickets £15 from Corn Exchange box office.

Pictured, Gordon Chilvers, Steve Barber and Mervyn Wiles.

