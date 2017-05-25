Reffley has it all figured out when it comes to maths

Reffley Community Primary School has taken the title of Junior Maths Mastermind 2017, during a nail-biting numerical competition in West Norfolk.

The event, hosted by King’s Lynn Academy, allows pupils in years 4 and 5 to show off their maths knowledge.

Entrants from Middleton VC Primary, Reffley Community School, West Winch Primary and St German’s Primary took to the chair to put their mathematical skills against the clock. Pictured above are, Year 4 student Thomas Brewer and Year 5 pupil Jaden Ellis, both from Reffley Community Primary School, with their winning trophies and certificates.

Picture: SUBMITTED