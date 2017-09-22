Religious society celebrates United Nations Day of Peace

King’s Lynn Quakers held a community multi-faith vigil on Saturday, to commemorate the United Nations Day of Peace.

The religious society of friends invited all faiths to take part in an hour’s silence, to commemorate the world-wide day of celebration.

Organiser Shelia Shimmin said: “We are very pleased with how it went, and we had around 25 people join us. But, not all of those people stayed for the whole time. We plan to do this again next year, but we are indeed very pleased with how it went.” MLNF17AF09260