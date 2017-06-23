Relocation is on the menu for King’s Lynn Foodbank

An essential service in Lynn is in desperate need of a new home after it was told the building it is homed within is to be sold.

Staff and volunteers at Lynn Foodbank, which is located at the British Red Cross building at Austin Fields, have been given notice to vacate the premises by the end of September.

They are now urging anyone who has an empty premises to get in touch, in the hope they can keep their distribution facility within the town centre.

Andy King, Foodbank trustee, said: “The Foodbank is needed now more than ever, with over 3,800 people receiving food last year – a 22 per cent rise.

“It’s important to note that the Foodbank will continue to operate and serve the local community. If we are unable to secure an alternative venue, we would be able to operate from our warehouse on the North Lynn industrial estate.”

Mr King said it would be preferable to stay within the town centre.

“Our strong preference would be for a central location where people can receive a friendly welcome, food and assistance.

“We have been incredibly grateful to the British Red Cross for their support over the past two years.”

The new premises should have: space to store food (at least 200ft); space to distribute food; facilities to prepare hot drinks and food; disability access; and links to transport.

Office space for the centre manager would also be ideal, as well as parking facilities.

Mr King said they would be happy to share premises with existing organisations.

– If you have an empty premises or space within an existing premises that the Foodbank could use, please contact them on: 07582 558143 or via: maarten@kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk.

The future of the British Red Cross in Lynn is currently unknown, and a comment had not been received at the time of going to press.