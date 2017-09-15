Remembrance service in King’s Lynn marks 77th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Lynn Royal Air Force veterans gathered to mark The Battle of Britain’s 77th anniversary on Monday, to remember to those who gave their lives for our freedom.

The remembrance and thanksgiving ceremony took place at Tower Gardens following a Spitfire flypast.

Thank Giving and Remembrance .The 77th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain. At the Tower Gardens King's Lynn

In attendance was Royal Air Force veteran Michael Forster and his ex-servicemen colleagues along with members of the public, all uniting to honoured those who gave their lives during the aerial Battle of Britain in 1940.

In a speech, Victor Stapley said: “77-years ago on the September 15, 1940, became what Winston Churchill called ‘one of the decisive battles of war’, and with it the Luftwaffe’s great defeat.

“ On that day fighter command lost 30 aircraft, nine pilots were wounded, 11 lost their lives attempting to protect this country.

“By the end of the second world war, 69,606 airmen had lost their lives, a further 22,839 had been wounded.”

Thanks Giving and Remembrance .The 77th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain. At the Tower Gardens King's Lynn Pictured introduction by (Wg. Cdr. V.A.Stapley OBE. DFC )

Thanks Giving and Remembrance .The 77th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain. At the Tower Gardens King's Lynn