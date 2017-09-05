Repairs start on Hunstanton’s sea defences

Autumn work to repair sea defences on Hunstanton promenade started yesterday.

The annual promenade condition survey has highlighted work that needs to be done in autumn, before the worse winter weather.

The work will involve repairing a section of edging to the beach access ramp adjacent to the lower green, replacing the existing temporary repair.

The majority of the rest of the autumn repairs will be to the northern stretch of the prom from the cliff base, to the pier amusement arcade building.

This work will include resealing joints between the sections of outer wall, and a number of concrete repairs.

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council, which oversees the maintenance, said: “Our aim is that any disruption will be minimised, but there may be times when access to sections of the promenade is restricted.”

The work will be carried out during daylight hours from Monday to Friday.

This is the latest in a series of repairs completed in Hunstanton, with repairs carried out during June and July to replace worn or damaged seals between the concrete pads along the Hunstanton promenade.