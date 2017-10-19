Report reveals near miss between car and train at Watlington station

A car narrowly avoided a collision with a train at the level crossing at Watlington Railway Station, an incident report has revealed.

The Rail Accidents Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the car went over the Magdalen Road crossing immediately in front of a train at 8.51am on August 9.

The crossing, controlled from the adjacent signal box, was open to road traffic at the time.

The train, the 7.54am Lynn to London King’s Cross service was travelling at low speed as it had just left Watlington.

The Magdalen Road level crossing was open to traffic as the signaller had not placed the crossing into manual control.

This caused the level crossing to re-open automatically after a train travelling in the other direction passed through.

The report adds: “Neither the driver of the train, nor the driving instructor travelling with him, were aware of the near miss.

“The signaller in the adjacent box was also unaware of what had occurred. The incident was later reported by a member of the public travelling in a car following the one involved.”

The RAIB says: “The signaller had forgotten to place Magdalen Road level crossing into manual control before authorising the train to pass the protecting signal at danger (red), as required by the Rule Book.”