Resident hurt in Stoke Ferry ‘lost dog’ burglary

A resident was injured during a burglary in Stoke Ferry after being asked to help look for a missing dog

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the incident, which happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday.

Police say an unknown man knocked at the resident’s door asking for help to find his dog, which he said had gone missing.

After agreeing to help, the male resident found a second man inside his property when he returned.

An altercation then took place in which the resident suffered minor injuries. The raiders escaped empty-handed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det Con Chris Parnham, of Lynn CID, on 101.