Residents enjoy get together in King’s Lynn in MP’s memory

Food, fun and games were enjoyed by those who ‘got together’ in memory of MP Jo Cox in Lynn at the weekend.

About 100 people took part in the Great Get Together at The Walks on Saturday to bring the community together.

Great get-together in honour of Jo Cox at The Walks Kings Lynn

Jo Rust, who organised the event along with Daphne Sampson, said: “It was excellent. So many people brought lots of food to share with others, it was an absolutely lovely sight to see.

“So many people were sitting and chatting to people they hadn’t met before – not looking at mobile phones, but playing and talking.”

Face painting, games of rounders and a variety of dishes were enjoyed by the visitors to the park.

Mrs Rust said: “People brought their own food and food to share, so if anyone turned up with nothing then they wouldn’t go without.

“Local people from the Muslim community who were actually celebrating Ramadan and were fasting came along.

“People came and celebrated the life of Jo Cox by being part of the community.

“Together we demonstrated what Jo Cox said that we have more in common than that which divides us. It was a wonderful example of that,” she added.

The day also raised about £200 for the Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund.

Mrs Rust thanked West Norfolk Council for their support.

“They brought along two wheelie bins which meant we were able to leave The Walks in the same wonderful condition we found it in,” she added.

“The Get Together brought young people and old people, people from outside of Lynn and people from the town together. I couldn’t have hoped for anything better. It was absolutely perfect.”