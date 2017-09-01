Residents ensure success at Flitcham Village Fete

From Game of Gnomes to football scoring competitions, Fitcham Village Fete had something for everyone at this year’s fundraising fun day.

Attempting to raise funds for their community centre and social club, Flitcham residents work hard to ensure the annual event was a success.

Organiser Patricia Young said: “We like to keep the old traditions going with games such as horse show quoits and bowling for big. There was also the ever-popular cake stall, a bottle stall, a tombola, tea and refreshments and a barbecue.”

To encourage youngsters to take part, the team introduced Game of Gnomes, a play on the title of a popular television series, and a football scoring contest.

She added: “The money helps keep the social club going. The club always welcomes new members.

“We put on a regular and varied programme of events from poker to cabaret evenings.”

Organisers are currently tallying this year’s total, but hope it will beat the £900 raised 12-months’ ago.

Pictured are, brothers Ruben and Jude Thompson battling it out to win Game of Gnomes.

