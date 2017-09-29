Residents get a taste for community groups at King’s Lynn Together event

Visitors to Lynn got a flavour of the town on Sunday at King’s Lynn Together which took place on the Tuesday Market Place.

The event, previously known as Around the World in 80 Dishes, saw about 700 people attend to find out more about voluntary organisations in the area.

Scenes from the King's Lynn Together and Access Around the world in 80 dishes event held on the Tuesday MArket Place in KIng's Lynn.

The day, funded by the Tudor Trust and supported by Access – Supporting Migrants in East Anglia, had 17 different community groups and organisations attend.

Project manager for Access, Marie Connell, said: “It went wonderfully well. We were blessed with gorgeous weather which helped.

“It was so nice to see so many different voluntary groups coming together.”

As part of the day, the groups provided an array of different foods from across the continents – with Korean, German and Eastern European dishes all on the menu.

Mrs Connell thanked everyone who took part.

