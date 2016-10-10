Residents out in force for festival in Downham Market

Residents of Downham came together for Chinese Moon Festival celebrations on Saturday, October 1.

The day saw visitors enjoy Chinese food, including mooncakes, dragon and lion dancing, a fancy dress competition and Tai Chi on the Town Square.

There was also a chance for people to make their own traditional Chinese lanterns.

The ancient festival dates back more than 3,000 years to when emperors worshipped the moon in Autumn as they thought it would lead to a bountiful harvest.