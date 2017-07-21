Residents out in force to oppose plans to open road in King’s Lynn

Community activists united in protest on Saturday to oppose the council’s plans to open up a restricted Lynn road to all traffic.

More than 50 residents banded together in a community walk to oppose opening Hardings Way, which is currently only open to buses, cyclists and walkers, to all traffic.

The recommended scheme is part of wider plans for the multi-million pound regeneration of the town’s waterfront area, and includes plans for 436 homes and more than 7,500 square meters of new commercial space.

Alexandra Kemp said: “When the heavens opened on Saturday morning, over 50 residents of all ages, cyclists and dog walkers from all over Lynn joined the community walk. All united in one purpose.

“Everyone wanted the borough to listen to local residents, and recognise and respect the uniqueness of the strategic cultural, heritage, wildlife, community, tourist and waterfront asset that is Hardings Way and Hardings Pits. Not spoil it with traffic that would turn Wisbech Road into a bottleneck, causing queues and pollution when vehicles turn into Hardings Way.”

The scheme also envisages new footbridges between the Nar Loop and South Quay, a new public square at Boal Quay, “National Trust-style” parking on the Nar Loop and additional mooring and watersport facilities.

Rob Archer, a member of the Green Party, said: “The original Hardings Way was opened in 2004 as a dedicated walking and cycling corridor linking the housing in South Lynn with the town centre, partly funded from Sustrans ‘Safe Routes to School’ funding.

“The £3.5 million for the bus way conversion in 2010 came from the Community Infrastructure Fund, which was intended for public transport, cycling and walking schemes.

“If the borough does proceed with this crazy scheme there will be pressure to pay it back.”