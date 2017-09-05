Residents urged to clean, dry and not bag waste

Norfolk Waste Partnership (NWP) wants residents to give their recycling a bit of love by making sure it is clean, dry and not in a bag when thrown away.

NWP’s recycling message, which is part of a major push to ‘Recycle for Norfolk’ in September, comes in the wake of national research by the charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP).

WRAP works with governments, businesses and communities to deliver practical solutions to improve resources efficiency.

And they have found overall 64 per cent of households’ dispose of one or more items incorrectly because of a lack of information about what and how to recycle.

Chairman of the Norfolk Waste Partnership, John Fisher said: “Getting recycling right is everyone’s responsibility.

“All of our councils and crews work hard to empty our bins and when they find a recycling bin full of unwashed food containers and in many instances, used nappies and even pet food, it can be soul-destroying.

“It is especially unpleasant for the people at our Material Recovery Facility (MRF) who hand-sort Norfolk’s recycling material.”

From 2015 to 2016, Norfolk’s recycling rate was at 45 per cent which compares well to the published recycling rate for England as a whole which was at 43 per cent.

However, whilst it is 33 per cent cheaper to recycle one tonne of material than dispose of it as rubbish, last year Norfolk’s district, borough and city councils paid an additional £430,000 to have everyone makes sure their recyclable materials were clean, dry and loose and are placed in the right bin.

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment, Ian Devereux, said: “Lots of householders in west Norfolk do a great job of recycling, but we need to encourage everyone to recycle right.

“The leaflet you’ll be receiving soon, and the posters, TV and radio adverts you’ll hopefully spot, will be a handy reminder of how easy it is to recycle well.”

WRAP’s research also found almost half of UK households dispose of one or more item in their general waste bin when it could be put in their recycling bin.

The most common items that are not recycled but can be in West Norfolk include aluminium foil, aerosols, plastic cleaning bottles,and beauty project pots, tubs and trays.

Mr Devereux added: “Your recycling just needs to be clean, loose, and dry.

“It’s important that only the right materials go into your green bin; always remember that nappies, takeaway food boxes, and pet waste should go into the black bin.”

Along with the leaflet that will be delivered to West Norfolk households in September, details about what can and cannot be recycled can be found at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins and at www.recyclefornorfolk.com.

You can also follow Norfolk Waste Partnership’s ‘Recycle for Norfolk’ campaign on Facebook and Twitter @WestNorfolkBC and @Recycle4Norfolk.