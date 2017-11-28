Residents urged to think carefully for Christmas bin collections

Christmas waste and recycling calendars will soon be appearing under bin lids, as West Norfolk Council prepares for its busiest time of year for waste collection.

The calendars will go out to households in the first two weeks of December.

This year, as well as having the changed collection dates for the holiday season, the calendars will also have useful recycling tips and a section on food waste caddies.

Ian Devereux, cabinet member for environment, said: “Christmas and New Year is a time when many of us buy more food than we need.

“This year, we want to encourage people to think carefully about what food they buy so that they can reduce the amount of waste they produce as well as saving themselves some money.”

The council is also reminding residents they can now put food waste into ordinary plastic bags before placing it in food caddies rather than using compostable liners.