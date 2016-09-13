Respects paid for Battle of Britain at flypast service in King’s Lynn

The sacrifices made during the Battle of Britain were remembered during a service in Lynn yesterday.

A Spitfire flypast took place as part of the commemoration event held in Tower Gardens, which was attended by civic, military, police and veterans’ groups’ representatives.

Battle of Britain Commemoration at King's Lynn's Tower Gardens. ANL-161209-134841009

Among those laying wreaths at the war memorial were Reverend Wing Commander Paul Meller, of RAF Marham and police commander Dennis Lacey.

The ceremony, which took place at the gardens in St James Street, also saw standards lowered in an act of remembrance.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, which began in July 1940.

One local hero of the battle was Charles Stokes, who lived in Lynn, and died last October, aged 102. His autobiography, A Century of Life, was published three years ago.

Battle of Britain Commemoration at King's Lynn's Tower Gardens. Spitfire Flypast. ANL-161209-134905009

Another Lynn link to the battle is the Spitfire trail which was launched in July last year and coincided with the 75th anniversary of the campaign, where 20 scale fibreglass models were positioned around the town.

This Thursday is Battle of Britain Day, which marks the large-scale aerial battle of September 15, 1940 and is now seen as the climax of the main battle.

Battle of Britain Commemoration at King's Lynn's Tower Gardens. ANL-161209-134828009