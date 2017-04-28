Restoration of historic King’s Lynn boat

Lynn’s historic boat the Baden Powell is taking on a new lease of life with the

expansion of the restoration team by friends Tricia Knudson and Anne Marie

Oakman.

They’re now part of the painting team, following a presentation by Tim

Clayton to King’s Lynn branch of the University of the Third Age (U3A) last month.

Tricia was inspired to spend some time on the project, and her friend Anne

Marie decided she too could wield a paint brush to help the cause.

The Baden Powell will be back in the River Great Ouse towards the end of

June, preparing to take passengers up and down the waterfront.

The river was an important factor in making the town a major English port in

the Middle Ages – the fourth most important port in the country at one stage.

The discovery of America and the increasing size of ships were factors in

pushing Lynn down the list.

However, with new docks in the 1850s, and still with a

fishing fleet, the town is an important asset to maritime Norfolk.

The Baden Powell ‘fishing smack’ is unique and the only double-ended vessel of its type in existence. It was built in 1900 on the River Nar by Walter Worfolk , a boat builder originally from Stainforth, in Yorkshire, who moved to Lynn in 1899 .

Trisha Knudson is pictured in the cockpit of the Baden Powell.

Picture: SUBMITTED