Retired St Clement’s High School teacher launches children’s book

A retired teacher launched his children’s book LEAF at Great Massingham Village Hall on Wednesday.
Andrew Bickerton, from Great Massingham, sold some 62 children’s books at the launch, donating £234 of the money made to the village charity.
LEAF, which is illustrated by Sue Kingston, tells the story of a single sycamore leaf’s life cycle, from its budding to it falling from its tree branch.
The book aims to teach youngsters about how the “life cycle of a seemingly insignificant thing, such as a leaf, adds to the whole sustainability of life on our planet”.
Pictured are, Andrew Bickerton and Sue Kingston. MLNF17PM10042
