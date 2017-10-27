Retired St Clement’s High School teacher launches children’s book

A retired teacher launched his children’s book LEAF at Great Massingham Village Hall on Wednesday.

Andrew Bickerton, from Great Massingham, sold some 62 children’s books at the launch, donating £234 of the money made to the village charity.

LEAF, which is illustrated by Sue Kingston, tells the story of a single sycamore leaf’s life cycle, from its budding to it falling from its tree branch.

The book aims to teach youngsters about how the “life cycle of a seemingly insignificant thing, such as a leaf, adds to the whole sustainability of life on our planet”.

Pictured are, Andrew Bickerton and Sue Kingston. MLNF17PM10042