Retired teacher lends her name to King’s Lynn school suite

A school in Lynn has honoured one of its retired teachers by naming a new building after her in recognition of her support.

The Marguerite Suite gets its name from Marguerite Wright, who started working at Howard Infant and Nursery School in 1992, and, although she has since retired, “in a way she’s never left”, headteacher Ann De’Ath said.

Borough Mayor and Mayoress opening New Log Cabin Building (The Marguerite Suite) at Howard Infant and Nursery School King's Lynn The Building is named after former Teacher and currently a School Governor Mrs Marguerite Wright. LtoR, Ann De'Ath (Headteacher), Mrs Marguerite Wright, Borough Mayoress Linda Whitby, Borough Mayor David Whitby officially opens the cabin ANL-160211-180623009

Mrs Wright has now been immortalised at the school on Parkway as her name has been given to a new log cabin, which was officially opened by borough mayor David Whitby on Wednesday last week.

Mrs De’Ath said: “When Marguerite retired she went straight on to the governing body. She’s held the position of chair, vice-chair and she’s currently the governor responsible for safeguarding.

“So we felt it would be lovely to name the building after her, in recognition of what she has done for the school.”

Mrs De’Ath added that Mrs Wright also dedicates her time to a number of other organisations, including the Phobbies Club of Dersingham which helps physically disabled adults, which Mrs Wright organises.

The new building has created more teaching space at the school, with two new teaching rooms and a large communal room which will be used for parent meetings, staff training and workshops, among other things.

Mrs De’Ath also praised the workmanship that went into the new log cabin, built by Lynn-based Anglia Log Cabins.

She said: “They are as proud of the building as we are. It really is one of the most beautiful buildings I have ever seen.”