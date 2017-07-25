REVIEW: Blazin’ Fiddles, St George’s Guildhall

Being something of a cynic, I often take the phrase “back by popular demand” to mean the exact opposite of what would have been intended.

But if it was ever meant to apply genuinely to an act, Blazin Fiddles would have to be high on the list.

Indeed, having thoroughly enjoyed their last King’s Lynn Festival appearance, they were first on my list of shows to see this time around.

I clearly wasn’t alone as, from the very first number, there was a tell-tale foot-tapping and hand clapping among a sell-out audience.

As a fan of boxing, I’ve seen my share of dazzling handspeed from ringside in my time, but the dexterity shown on the Guildhall stage was just as mesmerising and, happily, less dangerous.

By the end of the first half, I too had joined the foot-tapping frenzy, though, by this point, it seemed to have become rather more of a stomp, as though the audience were on the march, willing and able to take down anyone and anything that got in their way.

And, if the music somehow wasn’t enough to entertain, the band’s ready wit and banter didn’t fail to amuse either.

It was a whistle-stop tour of musical styles to be found in the highlands and islands of Scotland that made this viewer at least feel an urgent need to head north of the border.

If I am permitted any demands, then allow me this one. Blazin’ Fiddles need to return, soon.

Allister Webb