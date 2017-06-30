Review: Elbow, Thetford Forest

As cricket lovers came to terms with the impending retirement of veteran commentator Henry Blofeld, it seemed appropriate that another great British character should be appearing in his home county.

I’m not sure whether Elbow frontman Guy Garvey yet qualifies for the “national treasure” status accorded to Blofeld during a recent TV appearance.

But, given how they lapped up both the music and his quick wit, the vast majority of a big crowd at Thetford Forest would surely have agreed with the proposal.

The mix of generations in a packed crowd said everything both about the band’s crossover appeal and their ideal suitability for playing in such a glorious setting.

There were plenty of crowdpleasers in the set with their most famous track, One Day Like This, bringing back particularly powerful memories of that amazing Olympic summer in 2012.

I have to admit I’m not overly familiar with their full body of work, but after that show, it’s high time that changed.

The last band I saw in Thetford was Deacon Blue, whose CDs tend to be my chill-out music. I suspect they’ve got a rival for that space now.

ALLISTER WEBB