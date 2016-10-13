Review: King’s Lynn Sinfonia at the Minster

What a great idea to hold a concert at The Minster, King’s Lynn, highlighting both young musicians and the more experienced.

The concert’s first half consisted of music performed by the West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra, conducted by Robert Galliard, and included music by Rob, a clever and appropriate True’s Yard Suite (including references to West Norfolk sea songs). It was followed by an original suite of music from sci-fi movies, all played with enthusiasm by the young musicians.

The second half was a far more serious affair, but in a good way...

Firstly, we were treated to a splendidly sensitive performance of Hasselman’s La Source, by top London harpist Tomos Xerri, a magnificent performance, in my view, and then the King’s Lynn Sinfonia, King’s Lynn Minster Choir (director Adrian Richards) and members of the West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society, with guest performers, performed John Rutter’s Requiem.This was indeed a powerful performance, which ranged from the lyrical and romantic to the reflective and ominous.

Michael Hankinson conducted authoritatively, allowing us to get to know this splendid work better.

We look forward to hearing more from these local musical organisations. If you would like to join or support them, please contact, initially, 07572 513512.