REVIEW: Mr Fips Wonder Circus in King’s Lynn

Mr Fips Wonder Circus returned to Lynn this month with an assortment of tricks, stunts and comedy.

As something of a regular visitor to the Wonder Circus, I knew what to expect to a certain degree, when I turned up at the Big Top at Knight’s Hill on Friday, but this didn’t lessen the excitement of the evening.

Highlights of the 90-minute show included the tight-rope-walking fairy princess, who impressed with her ability to move across the rope on tip-toes.

One thing that always makes the Wonder Circus stand out from the rest is its four-legged acts.

The horses and ponies certainly have more than one trick, and the show highlights how majestic these creatures are.

This year, Mr Fips himself did not feature in the circus, but the clown-shaped hole was more than filled and there were a number of hysterical moments.

The transforming robot car was an epic way to bring the first half of the show to a close, which captivated the younger half of the audience.

Credit also has to be paid to the acrobats too, whose stunts were awe-inspiring.

Mr Fips Wonder Circus certainly has something for everyone in its jam-packed show.

The show continues in Wisbech from tomorrow until Sunday, October 8.

Rebekah Chilvers