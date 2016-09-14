Review ordered as three North Norfolk council bosses quit

Three senior officers of North Norfolk District Council, including its chief executive, have resigned, leading officials to launch a strategic management review.

An agreement for the authority to share management services with the Great Yarmouth borough council has also been scrapped following the departures.

The authority says it was informed of the resignations of its chief executive Sheila Oxtoby, chief finance officer Karen Sly and head of human resources Julie Cooke yesterday.

Leader Tom FitzPatrick said he had written to his Yarmouth counterpart, Graham Plant, to end the agreement, which was established last year, so that work to establish a new management structure for the district could take place.

He said: “As an authority North Norfolk remains totally committed to delivering on our four year plan for our communities and that’s where our focus will remain.

“We believe that, as an authority, North Norfolk District Council requires its own dedicated management team.

“We will carry out a strategic management review to ensure we can deliver the programme of work we are elected to deliver and the savings we need.”