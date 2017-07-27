Revised Sedgeford poultry farm plans lodged

Developers behind controversial plans for a large poultry facility on the edge of Sedgeford have submitted revised plans for the site.

The project at the Whin Farms site, on Docking Road, was approved by councillors last year, despite fierce opposition from residents.

Now, Newcombe-Baker Farms are seeking permission for a number of amendments to the scheme.

A statement submitted to West Norfolk Council, whose planning committee has been advised to approve it on Monday, said: “The amendments are proposed following discussions between the applicant and established poultry producers, experienced vets and the Environment Agency, are intended to improve the layout and design of the farm to enable it to operate efficiently and in the best interests of poultry welfare.”

Parish councillors in both Sedgeford and Docking have voiced no objections to the plans.

But their counterparts in Heacham and Fring remain opposed to the scheme and have objected to the new application.

The Heacham council said: “These amendments make the original application defunct and they should be considered as part of a completely new application.”