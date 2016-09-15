Revised timetable for revamp of King’s Lynn’s Hillington Square

Freebridge Community Housing have tonight announced changes to the Hillington Square regeneration project plan.

Phase 4 of the project (the next phase, which planned to include work to Greenland House, Ladysmith House, Farrow House and Vicarage House) was the largest of the planned phases.

However, Freebridge now say that over time it has become clear that because of how the work is completed, and the accessibility to the buildings, it is not practical to do all the work in one go.

So as a result the work on Phase 4 will be split into two distinct phases, Phase 4 and Phase 5, with work starting on Phase 4 in early 2017 and on Phase 5 in 2018.

A statement from Freebridge said: “In addition to this Freebridge have listened to feedback from residents on what has worked well on the phases completed so far, and have decided to increase the demolition on Phase 4 – specifically six properties in Vicarage House and a further six where Ladysmith House meets Greenland House.”

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing said: “This is a large and complex project and we want to complete it with as little inconvenience to our residents and the surrounding community as possible. By approaching the regeneration of Hillington Square in a phased way it has meant that we have been able to learn from the work we have already done as each phase is completed. Splitting Phase 4 into two new phases will help minimise the length of time that people will be affected, and the additional changes will open up the estate and the enclosed green space providing residents with a better place for them to call home.”

All those affected by the changes to the plan are being informed this week, if any residents have concerns they wish to raise about this they can call Freebridge on 03332 404 444.