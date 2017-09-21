Revolution will be in the air again at King’s Lynn

Revolution will be in the air later this month when the 1985 film starring Al Pacino, Donald Sutherland, Nastassja Kinski and the people of King’s Lynn will be shown, and a guided walk will take place highlighting some of the locations where the film was shot.

The film is being screened as part of the King’s Lynn Film Festival and a special walk has been created for the occasion by King’s Lynn Town Guides.

Lynn was the main location for shooting the film, and the arrival of the production team created huge interest in town at the time.

Dozens of local people were employed as extras and many residents and business owners were paid for the use of their property.

Unfortunately for the film-makers, the local interest wasn’t matched at the box office and the film has gone down in movie folklore as one of the biggest and most expensive box office flops in British film history.

The film is set against the backdrop of the American War of Independence, and divided the critics on release.

The Director’s Cut, released in 2012, featuring a new voiceover by Pacino, was felt by many to finally do the story justice.

Dr Paul Richards, of King’s Lynn Town Guides will lead the walk, commencing from The Tourist Information Centre in the Custom House at 11am on Saturday, September 30.

Meanwhile, the film “Revolution – The Director’s Cut” will be screened at 7.30pm at St George’s Guildhall, King Street.

Dr Richards told us about the walk: “We will follow the route of the Maritime Trail and locations used by the film makers will receive special attention.

“The main locations that were used for filming were mainly between Purfleet and Nelson Street.

“The walk will last about one and a half hours and finish at the Greenland Fishery.”

Tickets for the walk (£5 adults, £4 concessions) should be purchased in advance from the Tourist Information Centre in The Custom House (01553 763044).

Tickets for Revolution – The Director’s Cut (£4) can be purchased from the Alive Leisure box office in the Corn Exchange or on the door.