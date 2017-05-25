Reward on offer for safe return of pet dogs from Upwell

A family who have not seen their four dogs in over a month after they were stolen from their home in Upwell are offering a reward for their safe return.

Emily Fry, whose parents’ home the four miniature Dachshunds were taken from, said the reward was a last resort.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Lola, one of the smooth red Dachshunds. Photo: SUPPLIED.

“I just don’t know what else to do. Somebody, somewhere knows something, and it’ll only take one person to come forward – and money usually helps.”

She said while the family are not prepared to disclose the sum of money, it is a “substantial amount”.

Her mum Christine Holden-Storey told the Lynn News last month that she had been living in “hell” since the burglary at her home on Tuesday, April 18.

The four dogs were taken from the property on Back Drove between 9.30pm and 10pm that night.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Millie the chocolate Dachshund. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Mrs Holden-Storey, a breeder, said: “I have been breeding dogs for more than 40 years – I haven’t lived here for all of that time and I possibly won’t be for much longer.

The four female miniature Dachshunds are: Phoebe and Lola (smooth reds), Millie (chocolate) and Florence (wire-haired).

Phoebe, who is almost 11, requires a specialist diet and cannot eat regular dog food.

If you have information, contact PC Cheryl Ironside at Downham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Florence, the wire haired Dachshund. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Contact the family directly on 01945 774377/07432 706306.