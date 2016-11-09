Rickshaw Challenge in Lynn on Wednesday

Excitement is mounting as West Norfolk prepares to welcome BBC1 television’s One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge to Lynn

The challenge will cover a 470-mile journey along the east coast of Britain, stopping off in Lynn on Wednesday.

Matt Baker and Alex Jones ANL-160911-145324001

From 7pm to 8pm The One Show’s Matt Baker will present regular live broadcasts from King’s Staithe Square, near the Custom House.

Brian Long, leader of West Norfolk Council, said: “It’s great news that King’s Lynn has been chosen as a location for The One Show to visit.

“We’re delighted to welcome the team to our town, and hope the weather stays fine for them! I wish all those involved every success in their fundraising efforts for Children in Need.”

Setting off today in the Scottish Borders, the team will work their way down the east coast in a bid to cross the finish line in London next Friday, in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

This rickshaw will be pedalled by six young riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects.

The route being followed by the team on Wednesday afternoon will be along the old A17, going through Sutton Bridge, to Walpole Cross Keys, Terrington St Clements, Clenchwarton and going up Wisbech Road in Lynn to London Road and Millfleet before ending up by the Quay. On the way out, the team goes down Bridge Street before heading to West Winch and Downham before heading to Duxford IWM, where day seven is ended ahead of the final push to London.

Matt will be on the road cycling alongside the team offering support and advice throughout the journey, while his co-presenter Alex Jones will be following every step of the way, cheering on the team, live from the studio.

The team hopes their efforts will not only help them raise money, but awareness of the real difference being made to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives across the UK thanks to BBC Children in Need.

Now in its sixth year, the challenge has raised more than £12million for BBC Children in Need.

The team taking on this year’s challenge is made up of 18-year-old Ebony from Bournemouth, 18-year-old Andy and 18-year-old Phoebe who are both from Derbyshire, 18-year-old Salar from the West Midlands, 17-year-old Olivia from Edinburgh, and 18-year-old Ross from Sunderland.

The One Show viewers will be able to follow Team Rickshaw’s progress on the show each day, but the full route – including a real-time update of the rickshaw’s progress – is also available at http://pudsey.viewranger.com/

To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text the word TEAM to 70405. To donate £10 text TEAM to 70410. Texts will cost your donation plus the standard network message change. All of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need. You must be 16 or over and please ask for the bill payer’s permission.

For more information and full terms and conditions go to bbc.co.uk/pudsey.