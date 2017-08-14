Rider seriously injured as two motorbikes collide at Holkham

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, following a collision between two motorbikes at Holkham yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which happened on the A149 near its junction with the B1105, at around 5pm on Sunday.

A Ducati motorbike was in collision with a Harley Davidson machine, both of which were travelling towards Holkham.

The rider of the Ducati, believed to be a man in his 30s, was airlifted to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

His passenger, along with the rider of the Harley Davidson, suffered minor injuries. The road was closed for more than five hours following the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash, or who may have seen either of the bikes involved prior to it, is asked to contact the Swaffham roads policing unit on 101.