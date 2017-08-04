Riders get on their bikes for Brian in Watlington

The annual Bike for Brian charity cycle took place on Sunday with riders raising £550 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The event, which is held in memory of Watlington man Brian Smith who died in 1992 when he was shot dead by his wife, attracted some 50 riders and was based at Watlington village hall instead of the Angel pub, as it is closed. Organiser Jill Brock said: “The event went very well and we were all very pleased with it. We raised around £550 for motor neurone. We would like to thank everyone who took part and who helped out.” MLNF17AF07522